Achieve Announces Presentation of Investigator-Led RAUORA Trial Data Demonstrating Significantly Fewer Side Effects with Higher Quit Rates for Cytisinicline (cytisine) Compared to Chantix® (varenicline) in First Head-to-Head Comparative Study

Subjects in the Cytisinicline Arm Were 55% More Likely to Quit Smoking at 6 Months Compared to Subjects Who Received Varenicline Significantly Fewer Overall Adverse Events Were Reported in Cytisinicline-Treated Subjects (p