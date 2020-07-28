SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to report financial results and provide an update on the cytisinicline clinical development program.
To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 1661409. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days.
Achieve Contact
Jason Wong
jwong@bplifescience.com
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4
