SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announced today their partnership with Franklin Control Systems a line of variable speed drives and motor control components. This new relationship will cover all ACI's territories in Seattle and Spokane Washington, Portland Oregon and Northern Idaho.
"Our team at Franklin Control Systems is excited to announce our partnership with ACI Mechanical. ACI will represent our HVAC product line in all Pacific Northwest markets. It was evident after meeting the team at ACI that our companies share the same vision. To be an indispensable partner to our customers. Their passion for success coupled with a professional, yet personal approach at doing business would make anyone excited to work with ACI. This partnership feels extra special being that it is in our own backyard. We are looking forward to many years of success working together to provide energy efficient solutions for our local communities," said Brian Blackburn, Director, FCS Sales for Franklin Control Systems.
"We are very impressed with the innovation Franklin Control Systems inserts into their line. They are unique in their ability to stay on top of evolving technologies in motor control products. Their advancement in state of the art starters and drives gives our customers more choices to utilize their user friendly work," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI.
About Franklin Control Systems
Franklin Control Systems is a Franklin Electric brand and a leader in the manufacturing of motor controls for HVAC, water systems and industrial applications. Franklin Control Systems (originally founded as Cerus Industrial) is located in Hillsboro, OR. The company specializes in the manufacturing of variable frequency drives, motor starters, reduced voltage starters and value-engineered packaged solutions.
About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales
ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com
