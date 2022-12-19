Representing the Vibration Isolation and Restraint System Line in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announces the partnership with Vibro-Acoustics Vibration Isolation and Restraint line known as VIRS, a leading provider of vibration control, wind and seismic restraint solutions. This new relationship will cover Vibro-Acoustics' industry-leading suite of products for suspended and non-suspended systems at ACI in Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho.

