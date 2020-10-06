SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Beverage Group announced today it has launched a new luxury wine brand called Landlines Estates.
The winery's inaugural release will include three Pinot Noirs and one Chardonnay crafted from Tidalstar Vineyard located in Oregon's Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Planted in 1999, the 30-acre vineyard boasts nutrient-rich maritime soils and is farmed using strict organic and biodynamic practices. Its elevation and east facing slope provide the first sunlight in the morning and cool winds at night, allowing for slow, deliberate grape growth.
"When we discovered Tidalstar Vineyard in 2016, we knew that its ideal terroir combined with the highest standards in sustainable farming would produce exceptional and unique Willamette Valley wines," said Rudy Marchesi, Head Viticulturist for Landlines Estates and Chairman of Demeter USA. "This first release of Landlines is a superb expression of what this very special vineyard can provide."
Ackley Beverage Group brought together a team of expert viticulturists, growers, and winemakers to show the full range of what this unique micro-site can produce. The thoughtful collaboration of wine producers offers decades of experience in biodynamic and organic viticulture and artful winemaking.
The inaugural Landlines Estates release is from the 2017 vintage and will be made available for the first time in December of this year. Each of the four wines reflect various expressions of the vineyard and are produced in extremely limited quantities. With the purchase of 12 bottles, three of each wine, individuals will join Landlines Estates' Founders Club and be guaranteed allocation of future vintages, along with other benefits. Due to the limited quantities produced, this initial allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The launch of Landlines Estates adds to Ackley Beverage Group's growing portfolio of wine brands. With professional and financial capital, they have helped Montinore Estate build upon their national notoriety and last year purchased 177 acres in Yamhill-Carlton to build a new state-of-the-art production facility, 100-acre vineyard, and multiple tasting rooms. The investment group is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to expand their winery partners in Washington and Oregon.
About Ackley Beverage Group
Ackley Beverage Group, a Seattle-based family investment company dedicated to supporting premium wine brands throughout the Northwest, brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for partners to reach their greatest potential. In addition to capital, the company provides professional support in management, operations, sales, and marketing. To learn more, visit www.ackleybeverage.com.
About Landlines Estates
Landlines Estates crafts small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay sourced from Tidalstar Vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton. A select team of grape growers, viticulturists, and winemakers were brought together to show the full range of expression from this very special vineyard. To learn more, visit www.landlinesestates.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.