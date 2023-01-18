SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to FlashCo Manufacturing, Inc ("FlashCo") in its acquisition of Metkote Laminated Products ("Metkote") located outside of Scranton, PA.

Founded in 2000 in Sonoma County, CA, FlashCo has become one of North America's largest roof flashing and accessory manufacturers. The company has plants throughout the U.S. to ensure quick delivery to roofing contractors, distributors, and manufacturers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.