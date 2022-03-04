TACOMA, Wash., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actriv Healthcare, Inc., a leading healthcare workforce solution company serving providers and facilities, is relocating its corporate headquarters to Cedar Plaza. Previously headquartered at 6721 Regents Blvd in University Place, the company has encountered growth that earned a 2021 ranking by Inc 5000 as America's No. 40 Fastest Growing Private Company.
Such growth created the need for a physical expansion in order to continue fostering the world-class collaboration and customer-centric approach that makes up the Actriv experience. The new location at 3650 S Cedar Street boasts three-times the floor room to host Actriv's recruiting, staffing, compliance, and financial operations. Employees and guests will also find Cedar Plaza more navigable thanks to easy access to I-5, Highway 16, and ample room for parking.
With an expansive 9,600 square feet of floor space, high ceilings and natural lighting, ongoing renovations to the space are reflecting the innovative culture of caring at the heart of Actriv's deliverables such as clinician onboarding, continuing medical education, cultural activities, and 24/7 support.
Actriv Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare professionals connect with facilities - leveraging technology to help healthcare professionals do what they love by matching them with shifts that fit their lifestyles. Additionally, Actriv's solutions ensure that health care facilities get on-demand shift coverage so they can deliver the best quality care to their patients. With offices in Tacoma, Seattle, Vancouver (WA), and Plano, TX, Actriv's customer-centric professionals recruit clinicians and offer an unparalleled experience from on-boarding, credentialing, and training; to providing day to day 24/7 support.
