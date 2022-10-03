Construction Executive Magazine Includes Cloud ERP Provider in its Annual List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been included in Construction Executive's (CE) The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list for the second consecutive year. Acumatica earned recognition from the magazine as one of the most influential firms in construction technology based on its cloud construction and accounting software.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.