Industry Veteran Selected to Lead Acumatica's Finance Operations and Manage Cloud ERP Company's Strong Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading cloud ERP vendor, announced today that Wayne Kimber will be the company's new chief financial officer effective today. With vast experience running finance operations in the technology industry, Wayne will lead all aspects of the company's finance, accounting, business intelligence and legal functions. The seasoned industry veteran will play a pivotal role in managing Acumatica's robust and sustained growth and be a key member of Acumatica's Leadership Team reporting directly to CEO John Case.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.