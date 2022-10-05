Cloud ERP Leader Achieves G2 Top Spots in Key Product Usability and Customer Relationships Categories

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the company's commitment to "putting customers first," Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, solidified its leadership position in the ERP industry by achieving No. 1 rankings in seven separate categories in the G2 Fall 2022 reports. This is the third consecutive quarter Acumatica has earned these No. 1 rankings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.