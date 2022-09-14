The system's uneven pair of smoke-rated swinging doors accommodates large equipment with wider and more flexible openings

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.

