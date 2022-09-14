The system's uneven pair of smoke-rated swinging doors accommodates large equipment with wider and more flexible openings
EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, DualSwing™. Designed for use in acute care settings, the smoke-rated DualSwing door system features a large primary door and a smaller auxiliary leaf that can open to accommodate patient beds, CT scanners, MRI suites, Cath labs and other large equipment. This single-source swing door assembly provides the same sleek profiles and durable construction AD Systems is known for, making it ideal for projects that need flexible openings like healthcare facilities with inpatient rooms, med-surge patient rooms, hospital imaging rooms and more.
DualSwing's wrapped aluminum perimeter stile and rail swinging doors are available in a range of configurations to provide optimum opening clearance within a modern and durable assembly. The primary door width can range from 34⁵⁄⁸ to 44⁵⁄⁸ inches, and the auxiliary door from 24 to 36 inches—allowing for a maximum clean opening of 76³⁄⁸ inches when both doors are open. The door assembly's aluminum frame and large glazing options can match neighboring sliding door systems for a cohesive design aesthetic that marries form and function. It is also available with various glazing options and integral blinds to suit the privacy and daylighting needs of each specific application.
"In acute care and med-surg patient rooms, traditional swing doors need larger clearance, which takes up valuable space," said Tysen Gannon, LEED AP, director of business development, AD Systems. "DualSwing's uneven pair design is flexible—it provides a wider opening when needed for equipment and a standard size for everyday use. This high-performance door system meets the needs of acute care settings without sacrificing design aesthetics."
The DualSwing door system features self-closing and self-latching mechanisms and Allegion's ADA compliant hardware for ease of operation. Its gaskets also provide a seal that is smoke rated to UL 1784 specifications. Standard Ives top jamb flush bolts keep the primary door and auxiliary leaf in the closed position when not in use and are easily disengaged to allow the DualSwing system to open fully. It also ships completely ready to install for unmatched efficiency.
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.