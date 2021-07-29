EVERETT, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, SuiteSlide™. The economical single-source door assembly is ideal for commercial projects with repeatable units, including senior living, multi-unit residential and hospitality applications. The resilient surface-mounted sliding barn door system features the same space-savings and sleek, modern design that AD Systems is known for.
To bring unmatched efficiency to the design and installation process and ensure compatibility among all customizable door components, SuiteSlide's door slab, specialty frame and commercial-grade hardware are all procured directly from AD Systems. This single-source solution and strategy not only produces superior quality and product longevity, but also optimizes cost savings and contributes to a quick, convenient delivery.
"In multi-story buildings with narrow corridors or small units, traditional swing doors typically impede on a room's already limited space," said Tysen Gannon, LEED AP, director of business development, AD Systems. "A surface-mounted sliding barn door system is a proven space-saving solution, however, there wasn't a cost-effective, resilient custom product available to meet the needs of select multi-unit applications. SuiteSlide was concepted to fill this specific void in the market with its high-quality, integrated components."
Providing ease of operation, the ADA-compliant SuiteSlide features self-closing and self-latching mechanisms, a concealed sill guide and flush pull hardware. The standard "soft close" dampening system prevents slamming. Unique to this system, the custom frame extrusion features dual soft gasket seals that compress to ensure the frame is plumb even in cases where uneven wall conditions are present.
The 1 3/4-inch SuiteSlide door slab is available in a range of standard and custom finish options. Designers can select from a variety of veneers, wood species and infill options. Slab options include flush wood, laminate and aluminum stile and rail options, all available with full-lite glass. Hardware can also be customized, and privacy indicators are available.
For more information on specifying AD Systems' SuiteSlide, please visit http://www.specadsystems.com.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.
Media Contact
AD Systems Editor's Desk, Brandner Communications, (253) 661-7333, brandnerpr@brandner.com
SOURCE AD Systems
