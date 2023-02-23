Addigy

Addigy

 By Addigy

Results show MSPs that manage Apple devices charge 2x as much as MSPs that don't and reveals a continued increase in Apple device usage

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addigy, the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT teams to monitor, manage, and secure Apple devices from a single location, released its 2023 State of the Apple Device Management Industry Report for MSPs, which surveyed 480 MSP professionals worldwide on Apple device management pricing, managing Apple devices, and the growth of Apple devices in the workplace.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.