WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --In a significant advance in the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) – the next phase of artificial intelligence (AI) – FutureAI has unveiled a new technology which enables its flagship Brain Simulator technology to comprehend 3-D objects which exist in a 3-D environment.
"Understanding that we live in a three-dimensional world and the objects we see have three dimensions is something that every child knows, but today's artificial intelligence lacks," says Charles Simon, Founder and CEO of FutureAI, an early-stage technology company focused on revolutionizing AI by adding actual real-world understanding. This contrasts with today's AI, which analyzes massive data sets, looking for patterns and correlations without understanding the data it processes.
Basing its new technology on concepts learned over three years of development on the Brain Simulator, FutureAI's artificial entity (known as "Sallie") is now able to learn from a real-world environment and demonstrate a fundamental understanding of physical objects in reality, cause and effect, and the passage of time. To do that, Sallie uses mobile sensory pods that help the system to learn so that it can subsequently work better with people, in contrast to robots which are programmed directly to help people.
The knowledge Sallie acquires can then be used for other applications, including personal assistants like Alexa and Siri, automated customer service systems, and other robots like Boston Dynamics' Spot. Current development by FutureAI is migrating Sallie to a real-world robotic system as the company advances all facets of AI with software leading to general intelligence.
"The ability to replicate human-level thinking abilities artificially, or AGI, simply does not exist in today's AI, which is more like a powerful method of statistical analysis than a real form of intelligence," Simon contends.
In contrast, FutureAI's Brain Simulator technology more closely resembles human brain processes. Development is based on the Brain Simulator's biologically-modeled neurons and the company's Open Source Universal Knowledge Store (UKS) algorithms, which build abstract "things" with lists of connections as opposed to the vast arrays, training sets, and computer power needed by AI.
FutureAI recently raised $2 million from private investment, which will be used to expand its international team and accelerate its technology development. That development will include advances to the UKS, which aggregates different types of information and creates connections between them similar to the cognitive processes of human intelligence.
"This funding will allow us to pursue our mission of creating artificial general intelligence technology that understands like a human and serves as the foundation for various real-world applications of AI," Simon explains. "Ultimately, achieving AGI will dramatically improve how computer systems synthesize information, adapt to problems, and solve new challenges at faster speeds and with more capability than the human brain."
About FutureAI
FutureAI is an award-winning, early-stage technology company revolutionizing AI by adding actual real-world understanding. FutureAI's radical software creates connections on its own between different types of real-world sensory input (such as sight, sound, and touch) in the same way that a human brain interprets everything it knows in the context of everything else it knows.
FutureAI's flagship Brain Simulator technology replicates the contextual understanding of human beings to bring today's AI applications to the next level. Its work in symbolic AI and neuromorphic computing includes an artificial entity named Sallie which demonstrates facets of true understanding. For more information, visit http://www.futureai.guru.
About Charles Simon
Charles Simon, BSEE, MSCs is the Founder and CEO of FutureAI. A nationally recognized entrepreneur, software developer, and published author, Simon has spent much of his career doing pioneering work in artificial intelligence. Simon's technical experience includes the creation of two unique AI systems and software for successful neurological test equipment. Recently invited to join the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives, he is the author of Will Computers Revolt?: Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence and the developer of Brain Simulator II.
Media Contact
Matthew Pugh, Pugh & Tiller PR, +1 (443) 527-1552, mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
SOURCE Pugh & Tiller PR
