First in senior living industry registered to achieve international green status with Living Building Challenge Petal Certification through the International Living Future Institute

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aegis Living, a leader in senior assisted living and memory care, announced the official opening of Aegis Living Lake Union, set to be the world's greenest senior living community. Aegis Living Lake Union is the first assisted living community built to meet the rigorous global green building standards for the Living Building Challenge Petal Certification through the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). The community is also participating in the City of Seattle's Living Building Pilot Program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.