COLUMBUS, Ga. and SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company that helps protect more than 50 million people in Japan and the United States, and Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, are announcing a joint venture between Aflac Life Insurance Japan and Trupanion to provide high-value pet insurance in Japan. The joint venture, Aflac Pet Insurance, will leverage Aflac's strong brand, insurance expertise, and broad distribution network in Japan with Trupanion's expertise and leadership in pet insurance.

Beginning in the second half of 2023, pending necessary regulatory approvals, Aflac Pet Insurance will offer high-value pet medical insurance designed to help pet owners budget for unexpected care for their pets.

