SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of ProcureCon Marketing 2021 Conference held annually by the Worldwide Business Research December 6-8, hosted at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. This is the only dedicated marketing procurement and sourcing event in North America running for more than ten years. The advertising industry's gathering of strategy-level procurement executives from Fortune 1,000 companies and higher, presents an ideal opportunity to broadly raise awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' expanded capabilities.
AMS proudly participates as mobile app sponsor and day 2 general chair, represented by Co-Founder and Principal, Bruno Gralpois. Bruno will introduce and kick off the day's speakers and moderate two exceptional panels, Reassessing Your Marketing Category Plan to Elevate Your Team Beyond Savings and Alignment and Transparency Among Marketing, Procurement and Finance, participated by top executives from T-Mobile, WarnerMedia, The Clorox Company, and more. AMS will be visible to in-person delegates and offer resources available on the event app, used to reference the daily agenda, read about the speakers, network and participate at the event. Virtual attendees will also have the ability to engage with the company on the website and interact through the virtual livestream to explore how they drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in their agency partnerships. The company will also share additional insight and perspective with attendees as it relates to agency management and how to drive efficiencies and results with their agency partners and marketing suppliers.
"We are thrilled to welcome marketing procurement leaders – long-term colleagues and new ones - to the ProcureCon Marketing 2021 Conference as our industry continues to energize itself around best practices. This is a rare opportunity to network – in-person and virtually – and better understand what's top of mind for procurement leaders," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. "As attendees look for new innovative and streamlined ways to drive value to their organizations and improve their SRM activities, this event is the perfect venue for AMS to showcase its leading cloud-based agency management technology offering."
Following all safety precautions, the Agency Mania Solutions' team will be in-person for the entirety of the conference, using the opportunity to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for them on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client/agency relationship management. The AMS team will also be sharing live perspective and event takeaways/learnings via social media. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit http://www.agencymania.com.
Media Contact
Keshia Scarpello, Agency Mania Solutions, 1 4257653053, keshias@agencymania.com
tracy wypyszky, Agency Mania Solutions, tracyw@agencymania.com
SOURCE Agency Mania Solutions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.