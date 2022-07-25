Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the 880-acre Centerville Ranch outside of Centerville, Washington. The ranch has a historic farmhouse, round barn, corrals, fenced pasture and tillable acreage.
GOLDENDALE, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the marketing and sale of the Centerville Ranch. This 880-acre ranch is just southwest of Goldendale, Washington. The ranch has a historic turn-of-the-century farmhouse and boasts a round-barn. Set-up as a horse-ranch, it offers stables, turn-outs, corral, equipment storage, fenced pasture, spring-fed stock ponds and tillable ground.
The farm is represented by Brett Veatch. Mr. Veatch is the regional director for Agri-Investment Services - the Natural esources Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate. His practice area is with farm, ranch, timber, livestock, vineyard, recreational and rural estate properties throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Veatch states: "This gorgeous ranch has one of the most captivating barns I've seen. The ranch would work well for either cattle or horses and offers stunning view of both Mt. Hood and Mt. Adams."
Agri-Investment Services offers a significant advantage over smaller, unspecialized brokerages. A division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate, with 33 locations throughout the Northwest, they have the resources to provide robust marketing that places property in front of the right market.
A real estate broker for more than twenty years, Veatch has experience with some of the largest and most complex transactions in the region. Operating out of Portland, Seattle and Boise, Veatch consults with clients on strategic planning and works diligently to provide exceptional service throughout a transaction.
Visit Agri-Investment Services at https:/agriinvestmentservices.com/oregon-farm-brokers/. Mr. Veatch may be reached directly by dialing 503.708.4663 or at info@agisg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.