 By Aiden Technologies, Inc.

Aiden Enables Companies to Overcome Obstacles for Adopting Microsoft Modern Workplace; Dramatically Improves Cybersecurity Posture of Windows-Based Organizations

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Technologies, the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows, has secured $4.5 million in its second round of seed funding. The co-lead investors in this round of funding are Right Side Capital Management and Blu Venture Investors. Right Side was also the largest investor in Aiden's initial round of funding in 2021, when it raised its initial $2.9 million seed funding.

