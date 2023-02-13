Since its founding, AIIR Consulting has pushed the boundaries of the coaching and leadership development industry. Today, the company is pushing the industry forward again with the launch of Aiiron, an artificial intelligence coaching assistant. Aiiron is just the latest addition to a coaching technology stack that delivers an enhanced experience, effortless administration, unmatched insights, and unparalleled results.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding, AIIR Consulting has pushed the boundaries of the coaching and leadership development industry. Today, the company is pushing the industry forward again with the launch of Aiiron, an artificial intelligence (AI) coaching assistant that will increase the impact of its coaching and help leaders achieve their development goals.

