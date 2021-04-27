BOSTON and SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- airSlate, a leader in no-code workflow automation solutions, and QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, announced that signNow, airSlate's award-winning electronic signature solution, will be integrated with QorusDocs' platform. With the eSignature integration, QorusDocs can offer its customers the added capability of eSigning their highly personalized proposals and SOWs with signNow.
"airSlate is thrilled to partner with QorusDocs to extend the capabilities of its world-class and highly scalable RFP and proposal management platform," said Scott Owen, vice president, business development and channel, airSlate. "Together we can further drive business efficiencies, customer and employee satisfaction, and cost savings for our mutual clients and prospects, especially critical in a rapidly changing, post-COVID-19 work environment."
As remote and hybrid work environments continue to be the new normal into 2021, businesses are seeing an increase in proposals being sent to customers. airSlate's secure and compliant eSignature solution will empower teams to approve, deliver and eSign sales documents and SOWs in minutes instead of hours. The signNow partnership will enable QorusDocs users to electronically manage and sign documents all through the existing proposal management platform. Proposal and sales teams that use QorusDocs can easily manage and sign their documents anywhere, anytime, and on any device.
"Our goal is to streamline the proposal management process for teams and remove common pain points," said Ray Meiring, CEO and cofounder of QorusDocs. "The integration with signNow will allow QorusDocs customers to secure the necessary signatures and approvals all within our platform. With customer teams dispersed and the volume of proposal requests increasing, we believe this partnership will add significant value to our customers."
QorusDocs' platform easily plugs into Microsoft 365 and CRM platforms to enable a seamless, tailored response to each client's exact needs. For more information, visit http://www.qorusdocs.com.
For more information on signNow and airSlate, please visit http://www.signnow.com and follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About airSlate
airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, airSlate, pdfFiller, and signNow, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.
About QorusDocs
QorusDocs is cloud-based proposal management software that streamlines RFP responses and automates proposal creation. The smart solution is intuitive and easy-to-adopt, enabling proposal and sales teams to create personalized, professional-looking documents directly from familiar Microsoft Office apps and popular CRM systems. QorusDocs' AI-enabled auto-response feature eases the process of identifying high-quality content for proposal and RFP development. With Qorus, RFP, RFI, and RFQ responses, pitches, presentations, security questionnaires, and SOWs will be created from a single source of truth and completed in minutes versus hours. For more info, visit http://www.qorusdocs.com.
