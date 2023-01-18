(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Airlines, Bank of America

Cardholders now enjoy new ways to earn double miles on everyday purchases, priority boarding, expanded free checked bag privileges; for a limited time, new cardholders can receive 70,000 bonus miles after making qualifying purchases

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year reveals new reasons to celebrate what makes the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, co-branded with Bank of America, better and more valuable than ever. Our current and new cardholders can now take advantage of enhanced benefits when they use the card while traveling with us and while making everyday purchases – from earning more miles in new ways to boarding their flight earlier to continued savings with a free checked bag and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™.

