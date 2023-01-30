We're adding nonstops to Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA); guests can upgrade their cross-country flights with travel in our award-winning First Class and Premium Class cabins

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We know keeping California connected is important. That includes offering our guests more convenient options to fly nonstop from coast-to-coast. As part of Alaska Airlines' continuing commitment to Southern California, we're adding new, daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts June 15, and service to Tampa begins on Oct. 5. We're also adding new daily nonstop service between San Diego and Eugene, Oregon (EUG) on June 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.