Alaska is set to offtake 185 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from Gevo over five years beginning in 2026

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today it has finalized an agreement with biofuel company Gevo Inc., to purchase its most significant sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake commitment to date – 185 million gallons of SAF over five years starting in 2026. This agreement was developed alongside others in the oneworld alliance.

