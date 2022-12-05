With holiday shopping underway, we're sharing some of our favorite gift ideas for the frequent traveler, furry friend and fashionista in your life, including this season's holiday sweater.

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again to look fly at every festive soiree with Alaska Airlines' holiday sweater. Fashion expert Tan France calls them "a win-win." He insists they're acceptable enough to transition from a daytime look to an after-hour happy hour event without drawing too much attention. Read more from France and Alaska employees about how Alaska is taking the 'ugly' out of holiday sweaters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.