Alaska Airlines and Lyft announce a new partnership. Guests can earn Mileage Plan miles with every Lyft ride when they link accounts at AlaskaLyft.com.

 By Alaska Airlines

Mileage Plan members can earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada, plus this holiday season they can earn 2 miles for every $1 spent on Lyft rides – anytime, everywhere; guests can redeem miles for flights

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your travels this holiday season just got more rewarding. Alaska Airlines has hitched a new partnership with Lyft – one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada – and we're eager for our guests to come along for the ride.

