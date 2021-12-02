MONROE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading learning technology market research firm Metaari has rebranded to Metariverse. The practice will continue to focus on advanced learning technology market forecasts. The first Metariverse report is called "The 2022-2027 US Mobile Learning Game Market: All Along the Metaverse: Learning in the Bright 5G Air." The Serious Play Conference is the exclusive reseller of both Metaari and Metariverse reports.
The new report will be available in early December 2021 at:
"We launched Metaari in 2017 to focus on advanced technology," comments Sam S, Adkins, Chief Research at Metariverse. "Prior to that, we operated as Ambient Insight from 2004 to 2016. Our practice is continually evolving as the learning technology industry evolves. Fundamentally new types of products have come on the market in just the last two years."
The market conditions for Mobile Learning Game developers competing in the US could not be more favorable with high demand, intense investment and M&A activity, and significant revenue opportunities in all eight buying segments analyzed in this report. Consumers are the largest buying segment throughout the forecast period and will be spending $2.5 billion on Mobile Learning Games by 2027.
The five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Mobile Learning Games in the US is a healthy 18.2% and the revenues will more than double to over $9.2 billion by 2027. Content accounts for just under 70% of all revenues throughout the forecast period. The most significant catalyst is the massive rollout of blazingly fast 5G networks across the US.
The new 2022-2027 US Mobile Learning Game Market report has 320 pages, 28 market forecast tables, and 14 charts. There are four sections in this report: an executive overview with a brief discussion of the primary catalysts, a detailed analysis of the catalysts, a demand-side analysis by eight buying segments, and a supply-side analysis for three Mobile Learning Game products and services.
"Fundamentally new types of Mobile Learning Games have emerged in the industry in the last two years," reports Adkins. "They are called prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) games if they require a prescription and are called digital therapeutics (DTx) if a prescription is not required. The growth rate is a healthy 16.5% and revenues will climb to $1.0 billion by 2027."
Over 1,270 developers competing in the US are cited in this report. This will help international and domestic suppliers identify partners, distributors, resellers, and potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets.
"One major trend is the growing number of startups entering the market. They are attracting significant amounts of venture capital," adds Adkins. "Another major trend is the number of companies filing for IPOs. Also, there has been a surge in merger and acquisition (M&E) activity as the large tech companies 'buy their way in' to the US Mobile Learning Game market."
One interesting new trend is the launch of incubators by game developers. In 2021. BYJU'S, Roblox, and Spin Master launched incubators designed to fund third-party game developers that make games for kids. Roblox initially funded $10.0 million and Spin Master launched their Spin Master Ventures (SMV) fund in October 2021 with initial funding of $100.0 million.
About Metariverse
Metariverse (formerly Metaari) is an ethics-based quantitative market research firm that identifies revenue opportunities for advanced learning technology suppliers. We track the learning technology markets in 126 countries. We have the most complete view of the international learning technology market in the industry. Metaari focusses solely on advanced learning technology research on products that utilize psychometrics, neuroscience, location intelligence, game mechanics, robotics, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality.
Media Contact
Sam Adkins, Metaari, +1 360-805-4298, sam@metaari.com
SOURCE Metaari
