Zeng's research to decipher the various cell types and connections in the brain drives progress in the field

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Sciences has awarded Hongkui Zeng, Ph.D., with the 2023 Pradel Research Award for her seminal work in deepening science's understanding of cell types and connections in the mammalian brain and leading the development of neuroscience tools and open data resources that catalyze global research. The Pradel Research Award recognizes major contributions to our understanding of the nervous system. Zeng is the Executive Vice President and Director of the Allen Institute for Brain Science, a division of the Allen Institute, and a leading expert in molecular neuroscience, cell type diversity, and neuroanatomy.

