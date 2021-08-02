MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam Riley is one of Western Washington's most certified engineers working for an MSP---and Allixo is lucky enough to have him as CTO and co-founder!
Sam started his own IT company at the young age of 19. After working for several IT companies in the Skagit Valley area, he co-founded Allixo and has been helping build the company for the prior 12 ½ years.
Starting as a Sr. Engineer and Project Lead, Sam now serves in Allixo's Chief Technology Officer position.
Sam earned his BS in Information Technology – Security from WGU and has continued to excel in learning new technologies, to the benefit of Allixo and its clients.
In addition to his previous 16 certifications, Sam most recently acquired the CISSP certification. As a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Riley is highly adept in the cybersecurity field in areas ranging from security and risk management and network security, communication, security testing, and operations.
The qualifications and requirements for securing this certification are significant. Most notably, you must be successfully vetted and vouched for by an individual who already has the certificate.
"We are excited for Sam, Allixo, and our clients" says Jason Nelson, Chief Troublemaker (CEO). "This is a difficult certification to get and is only the beginning of our journey towards excellence in this area. We believe secure is a direction, not a place you end up, and to that end we won't be resting on our laurels."
In addition to his work at Allixo, Sam has generously donated his time to his local church, the Intel LANFest network team, and the Penny Arcade Expo.
To say Allixo is proud to have Sam Riley as a co-founder and CTO is an understatement. The expertise and skill he brings to the table are sure to take Allixo to further heights than already achieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.