SEATTLE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally.io, a fast-growing technology company specializing in goal setting and business performance software, announces a native integration with Microsoft Teams, further building on its commitment to connecting OKRs to where work happens, keeping teams focused and in perfect alignment.
Today's rapidly changing workforce forces businesses to adapt to a new way of working. Remote teams are redefining how businesses operate, align work and ensure employees remain focused on the right priorities. The Microsoft Teams integration is another way Ally.io helps customers drive individual and team focus, productivity and performance. By connecting the work each employee does daily, with broader, more strategic business initiatives, teams achieve greater focus, stronger collaboration, and ultimately accomplish more, together.
"We are thrilled to add Microsoft Teams to our growing list of integrations. Enabling customers to connect their existing systems with Ally.io, to automatically update the progress of their OKRs has always been a fundamental part of our story. It's one of many core strengths that differentiates us from our competitors," said Founder and CEO Vetri Vellore. "Rather than relying on third-party software to connect Ally.io with other tools, we invest heavily in building native integrations to seamlessly connect customers' goals with the data and tools that run their business."
Users collaborating in Microsoft Teams can take advantage of Ally's powerful Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) software to view, manage, update and engage with their OKRs from inside the popular collaboration tool.
From directly inside Teams, users can:
- Pin a live "OKR Dashboard" as a tab inside any team channel or personal chat to keep goals and work aligned.
- Use the "My OKRs Tab" to access goals, add new objectives, view progress, and manage priorities without the hassle of leaving teams.
- Receive timely reminders inside MS teams to stay proactive and ensure OKRs are updated and users prepared for review meetings.
- Save time with a focused check-in experience built exclusively for MS Teams. With Ally.io, users can make check-ins on all their objectives at once within the Teams interface.
- Run OKR reviews efficiently inside MS Teams by comparing OKR progress over time to understand which OKRs are on track, behind, and at risk. Capture notes inside the channel and chat, so everyone realizes status, progress, and next steps.
In addition to Teams, Ally.io boasts an incredibly rich Slack integration, along with many other HRIS and data integrations. Salesforce, Jira, Smartsheet, Asana, ZenDesk, Hubspot, Domo and Tableau are just a few in their long line up.
For more information on Ally.io integrations, go here.
About Ally.io:
Ally.io is a strategic goal setting and business performance management solution that enables businesses to shift from traditional, disjointed planning and execution to a modern, OKR-based framework that drives strong alignment, agility, transparency, and empowers the workforce. The Ally.io solution makes it incredibly easy to adopt OKRs as a seamless part of the users' daily workflow. The platform has built-in OKR best practices and provides seamless integration to several enterprise systems including Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Smartsheet, Asana, and ZenDesk. Ally.io's comprehensive professional services offer continuous support, dedicated training, and coaching to ensure best-practices for implementation and successful change management. Since its launch in 2018, Ally.io has been adopted by hundreds of leading organizations in over 70 countries.
To learn more visit ally.io
Visit our careers page to learn about exciting new opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.