SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments is pleased to announce a new office location in downtown Seattle, Washington.
"The Pacific Northwest has long been an important part of the Alpha Cubed Investments family going back to our acquisition of Advocate Wealth Management in Sequim, WA in 2017. We were happy to step in and help during a difficult health situation for the former owners. We are excited to add another office location to the region in downtown Seattle, and the best part about it is my two favorite nephews live right in Bellevue! Our Senior Vice President, Christopher Ashton, and our Managing Director, Tony Jabczenski, along with our amazing Senior Client Services Specialist, Bonnie Emery, will continue to work with me and the rest of the ACI team to make sure all our clients get the best service possible. "
Todd Walsh CEO, Alpha Cubed Investments
Our new office is located at 600 Stewart St., Suites 300 & 400, Seattle, WA 98101, and we look forward to seeing you there or wherever is most convenient for you.
About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a Registered Investment Adviser serving clients throughout the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals, retirement plans, and other entities. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to grow and protect investor capital using our 3-step investment process with the goal of managing risk and generating long-term investment returns from growth and income. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom-allocated portfolio management across the risk-and-return spectrum. At ACI we like to say, "we give our clients a fighting chance."™ For more information, please visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com.
Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.
