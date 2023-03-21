ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)

ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)

 By Altoura

Altoura 6 empowers training teams to increase frontline worker productivity, improve worker safety, gain better insights into training performance, and dramatically lower training costs

Altoura 6 represents a major milestone in the company's mission to build the first AI-driven training platform for industrial companies

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.