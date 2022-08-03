ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)

 By Altoura

Altoura recognized along with Microsoft, Google, SAP, Adobe, and other innovative companies

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoura today announced it has been named in the fourth annual Fast Company list of the global 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, as well as 2nd place in its list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in the US. Both lists honor organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. 

