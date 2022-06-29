Company continues to hire innovative and creative leaders to support client advancement
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announced today the hiring of Randi Footlik as vice president and creative director, Adam Szarzynski as director of analytics, and Eric Tima as associate creative director. The leadership expansion supports the company's accelerated growth and continued commitment to top-quality client service and Altus Marketing's support and development of its talent team as their most valuable asset.
Prior to joining Altus Marketing, Randi Footlik worked with many notable social service organizations such as The Greater Boston Food Bank, Los Angeles Mission, Second Harvest Heartland, Denver Rescue Mission, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the American Red Cross, as well as 60+ additional members of the Feeding America network and dozens of rescue missions across the country. She brings over 30 years of direct response fundraising experience to her new role as vice president and creative director at Altus.
"Randi has extensive expertise in developing strategic offers, data-driven strategies, concepts, copy and design," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "As a creative leader, she will empower her team members to innovate as they strive to serve and help clients strengthen donor relationships, leading to growth and expanding their donor reach."
"I am fortunate to have the continuing opportunity to work and serve such incredible clients within the nonprofit sphere," said Footlik. "Working with Altus Marketing will allow me to apply my industry expertise in strategic and multichannel integration marketing to further their missions, reach more donors and grow their impact."
Altus Marketing adds Adam Szarzynski as the new director of analytics. Szarzynski's past work includes Russ Reid as an analyst working with local and national charities in the U.S. and Canada like Feeding America, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited and Operation Smile to optimize their database marketing strategies through consulting, donor experience and audience analysis. He also co-founded and served as chief solutions officer for Addressable.app that crafts strategies to boost retention, increase donations and acquire new donors for nonprofits.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the Altus Marketing team. The energy and culture of this agency and team are inspiring," said Szarzynski. "I look forward to working with a team of skilled, passionate people as we lead some of the top nonprofits in the world in continued growth and success."
In his new role, Szarzynski will help nonprofits raise more money by optimizing their direct response fundraising campaigns.
"Adam brings in-depth experience of how to leverage data, technology and creativity to achieve incredible and tangible results for nonprofit clients around the world," said Olsen. "We are looking forward to using his expertise to support the wide variety and unique challenges that our nonprofit clients face."
Eric Tima joins the Altus Marketing team as the associate creative director. His past work includes Russ Reid as art director of direct mail and outdoor media, creative director for One & All Agency, owner of Eki Designs Inc, and managing partner of Saheri Creations, a full-service digital agency specializing in mobile app development.
"I am excited to be involved in such a forward-thinking and creative agency surrounded by hard-working and dedicated people," said Tima. "Serving nonprofits is something that I have spent years being lucky enough to do, but now to be able to continue that work with such a great team is an honor."
His new role will use his creative and design skills to support direct marketing, digital, design and branding growth and opportunities for the nonprofit clients that Altus Marketing serves.
"Eric is driven, creative and a skilled asset in the direct marketing and digital marketing sphere," said Olsen. "His expertise and experience in this field will help our clients incorporate innovative and forward-thinking marketing ideas that will grow their donor base and brand awareness, increasing overall support and donations."
Learn more about Altus Marketing's direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
