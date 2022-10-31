The event will be held virtually on November 3, recruiters aim to support refugee job seekers by providing career advice and information about Amazon jobs

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Amazon Canada's ongoing refugee support program that launched in June, the company will host its second virtual Refugee Career Day on Thursday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT). The event will help refugees learn about careers with Amazon in Canada and provide opportunities to connect with recruiters.

