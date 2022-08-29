WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First declares the Dade County Florida Republican Party dead. Less than 19% of registered Republican voters participated in the August primary elections, allowing the RINO's Republicans Carlos Gimenez, Maria Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart to slither through once again on questionable Mail in Ballots and virtually no voter turnout.

Disgusted Republican voters have simply given up on the corrupt Republican Party, which is infested with Socialist Democrats. The Republican party is failing on all fronts and the voter base has lost confidence and quit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.