 By American Land Title Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, celebrates a new all-time high of record membership. With 6,500 member companies and a 90-percent retention rate, ALTA already has surpassed its 2020 membership record by 65 companies. In 10 years, ALTA's membership has increased by 57 percent.

