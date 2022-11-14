(PRNewsfoto/Amperity)

Megan McDonagh and Seema Kumar join seasoned executive leadership team to drive company's growth and people strategy

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the hiring of Seema Kumar as chief people officer and Megan McDonagh as chief marketing officer. Together, the two bring extensive expertise within their respective industries to Amperity's growing leadership team.

