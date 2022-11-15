LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark new Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) report, experts are calling on global policymakers to seize the opportunity to bring about an end to smoking, which every year kills eight million people worldwide. Despite years of investment and effort, international tobacco control measures have stalled: the number of smokers has remained static at 1.1 billion for twenty years. But the past two decades have also seen the emergence of new options to reduce smoking-related death and disease, which are not caused by nicotine, but by thousands of chemicals released when tobacco burns.

Tobacco harm reduction encourages people who smoke and who either cannot, or do not want to stop using nicotine, to switch to significantly safer products, including vapes (e-cigarettes), tobacco-free nicotine pouches, Swedish-style snus and heated tobacco products. GSTHR estimates show that over 112 million people already use them worldwide. Yet these significantly safer products face prohibitive regulation or bans in many countries, while the sale of deadly combustible cigarettes is universally legal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.