New regional president brings broad health plan experience to the region.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Angela Dowling is the new regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Washington, effective February 13, 2023. In this role, she will lead the organization's focus on providing integrated, high-quality health care and coverage in partnership with the executive medical director for the Washington Permanente Medical Group. Kaiser Permanente currently provides care and coverage for more than 660,000 members in Washington.

