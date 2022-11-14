Anker PowerHouse 767

Anker PowerHouse 767

 By Anker Innovations

The world's first portable power station to leverage GaN technology provides more power per charging cycle

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today announced the pre-sale availability of the Anker PowerHouse 767 (GaNPrime™ PowerHouse 2048Wh), the industry's first portable power station to incorporate GaN technology for a longer lasting battery life and overall lifespan.

