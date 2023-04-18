BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 charging brand(1), is proud to announce its partnership with Oceana, the largest international ocean conservation advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. The partnership will support Oceana's campaigns to protect the world's oceans, including efforts to reduce plastic pollution, and will complement the expansion of Anker's sustainable business practices.

As part of the partnership, Anker will be providing its best-in-class mobile charging products, portable power stations and solar panels to Oceana for use during applicable research expeditions and outreach activities, allowing the organization to stay connected and powered up even in remote locations. Anker will also be making a monetary donation to Oceana in support of its policy campaigns.

