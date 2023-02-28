Colorful and Ultra-Compact Audio System With Noise Cancelling Designed for Content Creators

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnkerWork, developer of unique audio and video solutions that support creators and enhance the hybrid workplace, today announced the AnkerWork M650, an ultra-compact wireless microphone that delivers extraordinary audio quality, would be available starting today for pre-order. The AnkerWork M650 was designed to be used by both mobile creators as well as those that use action cameras, mirrorless or DSLR cameras.

