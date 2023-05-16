PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra Controller for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Mobile Gaming.

PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra Controller for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Mobile Gaming.

 By PowerA

PowerA created the ultimate companion for multi-platform gaming! This premier wireless controller features a modular design and works interchangeably with Xbox consoles, PCs, Android mobile devices and select smart TVs.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today launched its latest and greatest controller, The MOGA XP-Ultra Multi-Platform Wireless Controller for mobile, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The uniquely designed and feature-packed controller is the first officially licensed wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S on the market that is engineered to be used for mobile gaming, PC, and Xbox consoles interchangeably.

