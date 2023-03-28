(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

While challenges like teacher burnout and student social-emotional needs abound, schools are looking to high-tech tools to ease the burden

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, today released its annual State of Technology in Education report, a survey of 1,700 U.S. educators offering a snapshot of current trends, as well as a glimpse at what the future holds. This year's report, which includes student insights for the first time, highlights a host of new challenges for K-12 schools, but found that respondents believe technology holds the key to solving even the most entrenched problems.

