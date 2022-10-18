YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% farmer-owned global hop supplier, is pleased to announce the pre-order opening of their 6th Annual Pink Boots Blend in partnership with Pink Boots Society (PBS). PBS is an international nonprofit with a mission to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry through education.

