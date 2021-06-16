SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation.
QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. We evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. These incidents include:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.
Worst Driving Cities
- Omaha
- Riverside
- Bakersfield
- Columbus
- Richmond
- Fresno
- Sacramento
- Salt Lake City
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Virginia Beach
- Boise
- Denver
- San Diego
- Phoenix
- Madison
- Houston
- Las Vegas
- Minneapolis
- Dayton
- Colorado Springs
- Cleveland
- Indianapolis
- Providence
- Tucson
- Portland
- Greenville
- Kansas City
- Milwaukee .
- El Paso
- Tampa
- Miami
- San Francisco Bay Area .
- Albany
- Philadelphia
Best Driving Cities
- Birmingham
- St. Louis
- Little Rock
- New Orleans
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Detroit
- Atlanta
- Baton Rouge
- Grand Rapids
- Charleston
- Honolulu
- Boston
- Nashville
- Greensboro
- Knoxville
- Pittsburgh
- Allentown
- Jacksonville
- Charlotte
- Buffalo
- Durham
- Dallas
- Hartford
- Rochester
- Orlando
- Lexington
- Oklahoma City
- New York
- Tulsa
- Seattle
- Chicago
- San Antonio
- Wichita
- Los Angeles
About QuoteWizard
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
