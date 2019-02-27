Eyman frequently makes headlines regarding his relationship with the Legislature.
Most recently, he was charged with stealing a $70 chair from an Office Depot in Lacey. Eyman posted a video on YouTube on Feb. 20 showing him attempting to pay for or return the chair.
The store manager told Eyman he was not allowed to film inside the store at that the manner was being handled by the police. In his video, Eyman said stealing the chair “wasn’t intentional.”
Eyman opened his public testimony in the Senate, Tuesday, by quipping, “Are you sure you want me to take a chair?” in response to the committee chairman telling Eyman to pull up a chair.
