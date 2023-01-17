Apex HCM, a leader in Human Capital Management Technology for over 300 payroll service bureaus serving thousands of businesses, has announced a major milestone with Human Interest, Apex's top-rated* 401(k) partner. Businesses and their employees will be able to save significant time on retirement plan enrollment, contribution process, and compliance tasks via a new software integration. Apex Payroll Service Bureaus can benefit from a reduction in time-consuming enrollment and contribution tasks while ensuring compliance with state mandates. Service Bureau clients can also benefit from access to affordable, customizable, automated retirement benefit plans, no matter the size of their business.
ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM, a leader in Human Capital Management Technology for over 300 payroll service bureaus serving thousands of businesses, has announced a major milestone with Human Interest, Apex's top-rated* 401(k) partner. Businesses and their employees will be able to save significant time on retirement plan enrollment, contribution process, and compliance tasks via a new software integration. Apex Payroll Service Bureaus can benefit from a reduction in time-consuming enrollment and contribution tasks while ensuring compliance with state mandates. Service Bureau clients can also benefit from access to affordable, customizable, automated retirement benefit plans, no matter the size of their business.
Apex HCM technology seamlessly integrates with strategic partners enabling Payroll Service Bureaus to offer their clients even more options, to help generate greater revenue and growth. This integration with Human Interest can provide the following benefits:
Streamlined employee onboarding: Detection of new employees and their plan eligibility. Employee information is pre-populated so they can sign up in a few clicks.
Reduction of time-consuming and manual work: Contributions are processed automatically, and payroll deductions are made securely and accurately from the employee's paycheck.
Seamless syncing of employee details: Ongoing changes to contribution rates and employee details are processed so information stays up to date.
Compliance with state mandates: Currently, there are 16 states that have either passed laws or have pending legislation that will require employers to offer employees either a state mandated IRA program operated by the state or an alternative qualified retirement solution, like a Human Interest 401(k). Another 32 states have proposed such mandates.
This integration with Human Interest allows Apex HCM Payroll Service Bureaus to provide a retirement plan offering to clients that complies with state retirement mandates and includes automated administration and recordkeeping.
"Apex HCM service bureaus have told us that providing an integrated solution with Human Interest helps them win against national legacy providers that offer their own 401(k) while also increasing service bureau client retention," says Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer for Human Interest. "Their clients appreciate the access to affordable, low-cost investment options and flexible plan design whether they have one employee or 5,000."
"Providing partner services, such as 401(k) management, which complement the Apex HCM platform enables our customers to increase revenue and loyalty while providing a barrier to the competition," explained Robert Digby, CEO of Apex HCM. "With the increasing number of state mandates that require retirement plans, even for small businesses, employers are looking to their payroll & HR providers to help them comply. The integration between Apex HCM and Human Interest combines customer-focused technology and service that makes it easier for our customers to provide their employers with everything they need to pay, hire, manage and provide benefits for their employees."
About Apex HCM
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology. Over 300 payroll service bureaus and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's configurable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established bureaus while dramatically improving their workforce productivity. Learn more at ApexHCM.com. If you would like a personal demonstration of the platform, please request your demo at info.apexhcm.com/demo.
About Human Interest
Human Interest is an affordable, full-service 401(k) provider that seeks to make it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to help their employees save for retirement. Investment Advisory services are provided through Human Interest Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor. Working with more than 10,000+ customers nationwide, Human Interest helps employees in all lines of work access retirement benefits and a path to financial independence. For more information please visit humaninterest.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of others and past success does not guarantee future results. Read Human Interest's full disclosures here.
*G2 Leaders: as of 9/22/22. To qualify a product must place in the "Leaders Quadrant" of the G2 Grid at the end of the quarterly evaluation period. The G2 Grid maps qualifying companies into quadrants based on User Satisfaction rating and a Market Presence score that considers data from online sources, including, among other criteria, the amount of reviews and web presence. A product must have 10 reviews to be considered. G2 Leaders will have higher than average Satisfaction and Market Presence scores relative to their peers. In this period, 4 out of the 15 products listed in the 401(k) software category on G2 qualified. The G2 Grid is updated daily. Click here for the most recent grid results and here for full methodology. G2 Rating of 4.3 as of 9/28/2022. Ratings fluctuate in real-time. Visit link for most recent rating. Human Interest solicited clients for G2 reviews in exchange for a nominal gift card. A higher nominal value offered for non-anonymous testimonials. Active solicitation and financial incentives will make a customer more likely to portray Human Interest favorably. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of others and past success does not guarantee future results. Read our full disclosures here.
Apex HCM has a partnership with Human Interest and its representatives are not affiliated with or employed by Human Interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.