Black-led investment fund Apis & Heritage (A&H) Capital closes its flagship Legacy Fund I at $58.1 million, helping low income workers and workers of color to become owners/operators of great businesses, creating broad based wealth for workforces across America

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis & Heritage Capital Partners (A&H), an investment fund that finances the conversion of companies with substantial Black and Brown workforces into 100% employee-owned businesses using a 100% ESOP structure, today announced the final close of its first investment fund at $58.1 million, surpassing its initial cap of $50 million. A&H Legacy Fund I is now closed to new investors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.